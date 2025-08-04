Delhi logs over 2,500 snatching cases in 6 months; 14 incidents every day

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The national capital witnessed an average of 14 cases of snatching every day this year with more than 2,500 such cases reported in the first six months, according to an official data by Delhi Police.

On Monday morning, Lok Sabha MP R Sudha sustained minor injuries after her gold chain was allegedly snatched by unidentified persons in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri here while she was out on a morning walk.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety, particularly that of women, even as Delhi Police continues to struggle with snatchers who use stolen vehicles and exploit areas lacking CCTV coverage to evade being caught.

The MP from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu wrote to the Union home ministry about the incident, saying she had been left traumatised. "If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-security area in the national capital of India, where else can one feel safe," she said in her complaint.

Delhi has reported a total of 2,503 cases of snatching this year till June 30, according to the official police data. During the same period in 2024, 3,381 cases were reported, while 3,865 cases were registered in 2023. While the data shows a dip in the number of cases, it also indicates the persistent nature of the problem.

Meanwhile, police officers say that snatchers usually adopt a well-planned modus operandi that involves the use of stolen or unregistered two-wheelers, allowing them to carry out the crime swiftly and remain untraceable.

After identifying a vulnerable target—often women walking alone or the elderly—the assailants strike within seconds and speed away using routes that are poorly lit, sparsely populated, or devoid of functioning CCTV surveillance.

“Many CCTVs either don’t work or don’t capture the number plates clearly,” an officer said, adding that in several areas, the snatchers deliberately use blind spots to their advantage. In some instances, they even discard helmets or jackets, and abandon the vehicle to mislead investigators.

Further, since the snatching takes place in seconds, victims are unable to remember the culprits or the vehicles used to commit the crime, making their identification difficult, a senior police officer added.

The MP told PTI, “In the morning, I went for a walk with my colleague MP around 6.15 am when a person on a bike came. He snatched my chain, tore my cloth and fled away. I shouted for help but no one came. Then I saw a PCR van about 200 metres away and informed them. However, they didn’t respond.

“I gave the complaint to the police and also wrote to the home minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker through our MP e-mail ID to take action against the culprit. I went to the hospital regarding the injury in my neck due to the snatching. There is no safety for women in this country.” She further added, “This has happened in a highly secured area near the Polish embassy. If this has happened to a woman in a highly secure area, then what is the security in markets and crowded places? This is not a matter of the security of a woman MP, rather of a common woman. It is a very shocking incident and should not happen to anyone,” she added.

Delhi Police said a case has been registered, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused using CCTV footage and other inputs. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Several MPs called the chain-snatching incident "a glaring failure of law and order in the national capital".

“This is extremely unfortunate. An MP’s chain is snatched in broad daylight in a highly secured area like Chanakyapuri. What must be happening to the common public?” asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari called the incident a daily reflection of Delhi’s "deteriorating" law and order.

"It seems there's no law and order left under the Modi government. This happened in Chanakyapuri, which is considered the most secure area. What does that say about the safety of ordinary citizens?" he said, adding that states ruled by the BJP, like Bihar, are also witnessing daily violence.