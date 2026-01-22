Delhi logs warmest January day in seven years

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday witnessed its warmest January day in seven years, with the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, though temperatures are likely to get colder again over the next 24 hours.

The last time the city recorded a higher maximum temperature in January was in 2019, when the mercury had touched 28.7 degrees Celsius on January 21.

This month's second warmest day was recorded on January 19, when the maximum temperature stood at 26.7 degrees Celsius, while the average maximum temperature for January so far has been 20.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that an ongoing western disturbance is expected to influence the region, bringing cloudy skies and rainfall.

The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 19 degrees Celsius tomorrow, with the minimum temperature set to settle at 12 degrees, the weather office said.

One or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely during the early morning to forenoon hours on Friday.

Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the afternoon or evening, along with shallow fog during morning hours. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain.

On the weather front, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, which was 6.8 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Station-wise data showed that maximum temperatures across the city remained significantly above normal.

Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum at 27.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 25.4 degrees Celsius, the Ridge at 25.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 25.1 degrees Celsius and Palam at 24.7 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures showed mixed trends, with Safdarjung at 6.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 9.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 7.3 degrees Celsius, all below normal, while Palam was slightly warmer at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal. PTI SGV APL APL