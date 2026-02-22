Delhi: LPG explodes during operation to douse house blaze; cops, fire personnel among 14 injured

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An LPG cylinder exploded while fire and police personnel were trying to douse a house fire in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park on Sunday, leaving 14 injured, officials said.

The cylinder blast injured three police and three fire personnel deployed at the house where a fire erupted around 9 am. Several locals who were present at the building or nearby also sustained injuries at the time.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting and rescue operations.

"During the operation, an LPG cylinder exploded, causing injuries to several personnel engaged in dousing the flames and evacuating residents," a senior police officer said.

Three police personnel from Adarsh Nagar police station and three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Office sustained injuries in the incident.

All the injured were initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for treatment. Due to the serious nature of their injuries, they were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical care, the officer said, adding that their condition is being monitored.

The injured police personnel have been identified as SI Prem Pal, ASI Sandeep (eight per cent burns) and Constable Rahul (15 per cent burns). The civilians have been identified as Vishal (20 per cent burns), Rajesh (23 per cent burns), Jagdeep Singh (15 per cent burns), Sher Khan (15 per cent burns), Deepak Goyal (30 per cent burns), Rahul (15 per cent burns), Pankaj Aggarwal (15 per cent burns) and Pooranchand.

Additionally, three fire officials were also injured. They have been identified as LF Suresh Bahal (30 per cent burns), FO Seeta Ram Meena (25 per cent burns) and FO Ved Prakash (20 per cent burns).

The fire was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire department. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused to vehicles and property parked in the stilt area.

A preliminary investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Police are exploring whether the fire originated from an electrical short circuit or an LPG leak in the parking area.

An eyewitness said that 14 people, including three fire personnel, three police personnel and eight bystanders, sustained injuries.

"The fire broke out in the stilt parking area of the building around 9 am and quickly spread to the upper floors, triggering panic among residents and bystanders. It started when a scooter battery was being charged in the parking area," the eyewitness said.

He further said that the scooter battery overheated suddenly, causing flames to engulf the entire stilt parking area within minutes. Soon, smoke filled the entire building.

Another eyewitness said that some residents and locals initially tried to control the fire before the situation escalated. "After the fire broke out, we were near the spot and were trying to douse the flames. The fire brigade also reached, and everyone, including police personnel, was trying to control the fire," he said.

He said that all of a sudden, a massive blast occurred, and many people sustained injuries due to the fire and shattered glass.

According to officials, several people were standing near the building when the explosion took place. The impact of the blast caused glass panes to shatter and flames to flare up across the stilt area and parts of the three-storey structure, injuring those present near and close.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received a call about the fire at 9.01 am and immediately rushed three fire tenders to the spot. The fire intensified following the explosion".

"The blast led to flames and shattered glass spreading across the stilt and upper floors of the building. Several people suffered injuries due to the explosion", the official said.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, where their conditions are being monitored. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and the sequence of events leading to the explosion, officials said. PTI BM BM MPL MPL