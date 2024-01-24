Delhi Lt Governor reviews progress of DDA projects

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Progress of DDA projects worth more than Rs 45,000 crore that are likely to get completed between February and April was reviewed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the ongoing projects have the potential of positively altering the cityscape as well as giving impetus to the in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

Saxena reviewed the progress of the projects on Tuesday.

"These projects, amounting to more than Rs 45,00 crore, are slated to be completed between February-April," the statement said.

"They have the potential of positively altering the cityscape, the city's skyline as well as giving impetus to inclusive in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the capital," it added.

The LG, along with the concerned senior officers of DDA, reviewed in detail the civil and electrical work, procurement and mandatory clearances required for the projects and also fixed timelines, it said.

According to the statement, Saxena has steered several new projects that include the rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains and the restoration of the historical Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

"He had recently taken up the restoration of the Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal complex. The historic St. James Church and the Mehrauli Archaeological Park were restored and dedicated to the people during the last few months," the statement said.

During the meeting, Saxena expressed satisfaction over the status of the installation of various artefacts including a huge Nandi Statue at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and life-size elephant and lion figurines and fountains in Dwarka and Baansera.

However, he expressed grave exception to the delay being caused in the development of 'Vaishnavi' -- a nursery-cum-garden-cum-recreational space in Ashok Vihar in north Delhi, it said.

The fate of Vaishnavi, conceived on the second day of Saxena taking over as LG, has been hanging in balance for the last more than a year due to the non-performance of the contractor, the statement said.

The LG ordered for the contract to be revoked, the earnest money deposit and bank guarantee of the contractor to be seized and the firm to be blacklisted. He also asked officers to float a fresh tender.

Some of the projects being implemented by the DDA include the ambitious Karkardooma transit-oriented development (TOD) project costing Rs 1168.54 crore that will have its EWS housing component, while the first phase of the grand Bharat Vandana Park being built at a cost of Rs 512.47 crore in Dwarka with replicas of all states and UTs will be completed by March, the statement said. PTI NIT RHL