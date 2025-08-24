Delhi: Major heroin syndicate busted, 2 kingpins arrested; drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted a major heroin syndicate with the arrest of two drug suppliers and also seized contraband valued at over Rs 5 crore in the international market, an official said on Sunday.

The team seized 1,049 grams of heroin along with a scooter, cash and mobile phones in a high-impact operation that dismantled a key supply chain in east and northeast Delhi, he said.

"The syndicate was being spearheaded by Seema, a 54-year-old resident of Nand Nagri and a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases, and her sister-in-law Samita, 43, of Shahdara," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The officer further said that both women were apprehended in a raid near the GTB Hospital on August 22 while attempting to deliver a consignment of heroin in D-Block Jhuggi Nand Nagri. The suspects were riding a blue scooter, which was also seized.

He added that contraband, weighing 1,049 grams, was recovered from their possession.

"Seema's residence had already been marked as one of the top 64 high-risk drug trafficking hotspots across Delhi during recent intelligence mapping," said the DCP.

Her premises were being used both as a storage hub and a distribution point for heroin, he said.

Sharing their modus operandi, the police said the syndicate procured high-grade heroin from suppliers in Delhi-NCR before transporting it to Nand Nagri and surrounding localities, where it was redistributed to smaller peddlers and end-users.

Seema functioned as the central coordinator, overseeing both procurement and distribution. She also ensured the concealment of contraband and smooth movement within her network. Samita acted as her field-level associate, facilitating transportation and delivery of consignments, the police said.

The police further noted that Seema has been active in Delhi's narcotics underworld for over two decades.

"She has a history of 10 NDPS Act cases and 30 Excise Act cases since 2000. She was also wanted in two narcotics cases registered this year at Nand Nagri police station and Shahbad Dairy police station. Even her sons are facing NDPS charges, highlighting the entrenched involvement of her family in the drug trade," the DCP said.

Externment proceedings were also initiated against her in the past. Her sister-in-law, Samita, too has a criminal past, with three cases under the Excise Act and one case under the NDPS Act. She played an active role in the illicit trade alongside Seema, officials added.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source of supply and other members of the syndicate, the police said, adding that more arrests are possible.