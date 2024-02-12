Delhi: Majority of students in universities vote for youth employment in LS polls agenda

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A majority of students in Delhi's state and centre run universities voted in favour of including issues such as affordable and accessible education and employment for the youth in the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a students body said on Monday.

The Left affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) released the results of the Young India Referendum held between February 7 to 9 in more than 60 universities across the country.

According to the referendum results, around 92 per cent students in the Delhi University voted against fee hike, 89 per cent in Jamia Milia Islamia and 79 per cent in Ambedkar University.

On the issue of lack of hostel and scholarships made available under the government's current regime, 88 per cent students in DU, 91 per cent in Jamia and 60 per cent in Ambedkar University said the Centre failed to provide these facilities.

Furthermore, 91, 96 and 75 per cent students of the universities respectively voted in favour of lack of employment generation for the youth in the country.

Around 13,048 students in Delhi University, 1,300 in Jamia and 893 in Ambedkar University participated in the referendum.

"Young India Referendum will set the agenda for 2024 elections. It captured the opinion of the students and youth on concerns related to education and employment. The students have given their mandate," the AISA said in a statement.

The students body has announced a demonstration 'Chalo Delhi, Young India Rally' on February 28 with the slogan "2024 ka agenda tay karega young India". PTI SJJ AS AS