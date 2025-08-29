Delhi man, 43, becomes youngest prostate cancer patient in India to undergo HIFU therapy

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 43-year-old man in Delhi has successfully undergone high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), doctors said on Thursday.

The patient's tumour was detected early through MRI screening. Instead of conventional surgery, he was offered focal HIFU — a minimally invasive treatment that targets only the diseased part of the prostate, while sparing healthy tissue, according to a statement.

According to the doctors, the man recovered quickly, retained urinary control, preserved sexual function and showed positive early signs of cancer control.

"HIFU has given us a way to treat prostate cancer effectively while protecting the patient's quality of life. This case proves that even younger men can benefit from advanced therapy without the lifelong side effects of surgery," said Sudhir Kumar Rawal, chief of Genitourinary Oncology at RGCIRC.

Originally developed and trialled in the UK, HIFU has shown high success rates, including 97 per cent survival in multicentre studies, with minimal complications.

He also said that with prostate cancer cases projected to rise sharply in the coming years, the availability of HIFU offers new hope for patients, especially younger men who may otherwise face the dual challenge of cancer treatment and preserving quality of life.