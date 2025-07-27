Delhi: Man absconding in murder case arrested

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A man, wanted in a murder case, who was absconding for over seven months, was arrested, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Khatri (23), a resident of Haryana, was nabbed from near Safiabad More in Narela on July 25.

Khatri was wanted in connection with the murder of a man named Himanshu on December 20, 2024, a police officer said.

Khatri, along with his associates Ravi, Ashish and Sahil, had forcibly entered the house of a common acquaintance, where Himanshu was present, and allegedly attacked him with knives and batons. Himanshu died on the spot due to multiple injuries, the police said.

"While the other accused were arrested soon after the incident, Khatri remained on the run and was evading arrest despite a non-bailable warrant issued against him," said the officer.

According to the police, Khatri has a criminal record involving armed robbery and vehicle theft. He was earlier arrested in a 2023 robbery case and was out on bail.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway in the case.