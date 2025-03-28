Delhi man absconding in robbery case for 7 years arrested

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A man on the run for more than seven years in a robbery case has been arrested by the Delhi Police after laying a trap near a food stall he visited frequently, an official said on Friday.

Amit alias Jatin Batra was convicted for a 2001 armed robbery of a petrol pump owner in Delhi Cantonment.

After securing interim bail in this case, he went on a crime spree and was booked in 36 other cases of robbery, snatching, theft, and Arms Act, police said.

A senior police official said that in 2017, Amit's bail was later cancelled and he was asked to surrender. But he went absconding.

The officer further added that the police gathered information that he was hiding in Hari Nagar.

"Further investigation revealed that Amit frequently visited a popular food stall in Tilak Nagar. Based on this intelligence, a Crime Branch team set up surveillance and laid a trap in the area," the officer said.

On receiving a tip-off, the team arrested him. He was later handed over to the jail authorities, he said.

During interrogation, Amit disclosed that he had been an active member of the Ajay Chhotu gang between 1999 and 2013 and was involved in multiple serious crimes.

"He admitted that after securing bail from the Delhi High Court in the Delhi Cantt robbery case, he continued engaging in criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and thefts. His criminal record includes 36 previous cases,” the officer added.

The case in which was booked initially took place on the night of February 6, 2001, when four armed assailants robbed a petrol pump owner near Kirbi Place, Delhi Cantt, at gunpoint.

"The accused fled with Rs 4 lakh in cash, important documents, and bank passbooks while the victim was returning home after closing the petrol pump," a senior police official said.

A case of robbery was registered at the Delhi Cantt Police Station, and the police arrested four members of the Ajay Chhotu gang, including Amit.

"After a full trial, the court convicted all four accused on September 28, 2002, sentencing them to seven years of imprisonment," he said.

The officer added that Amit later appealed against the sentence in the Delhi High Court and was granted interim bail. He then kept applying for interim bail.

However, on April 26, 2017, the HC dismissed his appeal and directed him to surrender. But instead of complying with court orders, Amit went absconding. PTI SSJ SSJ TIR TIR