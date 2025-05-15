Delhi man absconding since 2017 in attempt to murder case arrested

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A 31-year-old man evading arrest for the past eight years in a case of attempt to murder was arrested here, an official said Thursday.

Lakhan Mahawar alias Golu, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018, police said.

"Mahawar was involved in multiple serious cases, including rape, robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act violations. He was evading arrest by changing his location frequently and hiding his identity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said in a statement.

Mahawar was wanted in a 2017 case where the complainant, Sameer Khan alias Arjun, was shot at near an MCD dispensary in Subhash Nagar.

The FIR was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station.

While the other accused was arrested, Mahawar remained at large.

Following a tip-off, the police finally arrested him on Wednesday from his place of work, a clothing store in Mohan Garden.

"The accused studied only up to Class 10. He developed a drinking habit, and to finance his addiction, he turned to crime under the influence of a local goon named Guddu," the police said.