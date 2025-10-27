Delhi: Man arrested for allegedly raping doctor after posing as army officer

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old man who allegedly posed as an army lieutenant to deceive and rape a woman doctor working at a leading government hospital here after the two met through social media has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aarav Malik, a resident of Chhattarpur in south Delhi who works as a delivery agent with an e-commerce platform, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had purchased the army uniform online from a shop in Delhi Cantonment area, a senior police officer said.

He said Malik had no connection with the Indian Army and used the fake identity to mislead the complainant.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sarojini Nagar Enclave police station, the 27-year-old woman, a doctor working at a government hospital, met the accused through social media earlier this year.

Between April 30 and September 27, Malik regularly communicated with her through Instagram and WhatsApp, pretending to be an army lieutenant posted in Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in an official statement.

"He also sent her photographs of himself in an army uniform to gain her trust. Later, he visited her residence, offered her something to eat, and thereafter established physical relations with her," he said.

Based on her complaint, a case under sections 64(1) (rape), 351 (criminal intimidation), 319 (cheating by personation) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on October 16, police said.

Malik was subsequently arrested. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ ARB RT