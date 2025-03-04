Delhi man arrested for duping senior citizens in health insurance scam

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old fraudster for duping multiple senior citizens, including an elderly woman, on the pretext of renewing their health insurance in northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Priyesh Giri, who confessed to cheating more than five senior citizens in the last one year, police said.

"A complaint was filed by Gurmaith Kainth (74), a senior citizen, alleging that Priyesh, posing as an agent from an insurance company, visited her home to assist with her health insurance renewal," a senior police officer said.

After transferring Rs 95,000 to his account, she received a fraudulent health insurance policy via social media. Upon verification, she discovered that the policy was fake.

Kainth complaint about the matter and the police registered an FIR and further investigation was taken up.

The officer also said that Priyesh was found to be frequently changing his locations to evade arrest. His digital footprints were analysed. Eventually, the police tracked and arrested him, the officer said.

During interrogation, Priyesh admitted to cheating more than five senior citizens in the last year along with one of his associate.

"Efforts are underway to identify and arrest his accomplice," he added.