Delhi man arrested for encroaching graveyard land in Meerut, granted bail

Meerut (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday on charges of occupying a graveyard land here, police said.

The arrested accused -- Mukhiya Gurjar from Delhi who is currently residing in Meerut -- was presented before a local court which granted him bail, they said in a statement.

According to police, Gurjar had purchased 700 square yards of land in Meerut's Kithore area from Surendra Singh and Kushal. Next to the land was a 500 square yard graveyard. Gurjar merged a part of the graveyard land with his own by dumping soil and illegally occupied it, the statement said.

A case was registered in the matter, based on a complaint lodged by Mohammed Irshad, a resident of Parikshitgarh area, on June 6.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducting checks at the Daurala toll plaza arrested Gurjar on Monday. The accused was presented before the court, where he was granted bail, the statement added.

According to police records, Gurjar has a long criminal history.

Several serious cases were registered against him in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Baghpat, Meerut and Amroha. These include charges under the Railway Act, Arms Act, Epidemic Act, assault, illegal occupation and rioting, police said.