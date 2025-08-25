Delhi: Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run that killed teenager

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has solved a fatal hit-and-run case, which claimed the life of a teenager and left another battling for survival, after 16 days of investigation that involved scanning over 2,000 CCTV cameras across Delhi-NCR, an official said on Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Rajeev Ranjan alias Munna (29), a resident of Rangpuri, was arrested with the offending vehicle.

The incident occurred on August 7, around 6 am, when a motorcycle carrying two individuals, Pratyush (19) and Laksh Verma (16), residents of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was hit near the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station on Ring Road.

"Both sustained severe crush injuries and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Pratyush succumbed during treatment on August 14, while Laksh continues to remain in ICU," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari, in a statement, said.

Based on the report, a case was registered at the RK Puram Police Station, and further investigation was taken up.

"Multiple teams were formed to identify the vehicle and the accused. The team initially reviewed CCTV footage from Dhaula Kuan to Bhikaji Cama Place and identified a Mahindra Bolero pickup trailing the victims' motorcycle. However, the vehicle's number plate was unclear," said the DCP.

The team examined over 2,000 CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with assistance from Dwarka Expressway Control Room, Todapur Traffic Control, DND Toll Plaza, NHAI, Dasna Control Rooms, and traffic police in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

After analysing footage from multiple entry and exit points in Delhi-NCR, the vehicle was finally spotted on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway on August 8, around 5.30 am. The registered owner was traced, leading to the arrest of the driver, he added.

During interrogation, Ranjan allegedly confessed he was transporting organic manure from Gurugram to Bhimtal in Uttarakhand. He was in a hurry and hit the motorcycle near Bhikaji Cama Place. Fearing arrest, he fled the spot despite both victims trapped under his vehicle.

Ranjan, a class 9 dropout working as a driver for the past two years, was booked, and his vehicle seized. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM BM MPL MPL MPL