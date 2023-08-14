Delhi: Man arrested for Kashmere Gate metro station bomb hoax

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, police said on Monday.

Rahul Gupta, a native of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, made the call in an inebriated state on Sunday, they said.

At 8:22 pm on Sunday, Kashmere Gate metro police station received a call from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room that a bomb had been planted at Kashmere Gate metro station, a senior police officer said.

An intensive search was carried out but no bomb or suspicious article was found on the metro station premises, they said.

The identity of the person who called the CISF control room was established, his personal details were obtained and he was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik said.

During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he works at a spare parts shop at Church Road, Kashmere Gate and had made the call in an inebriated state to create alarm among the public on the occasion of Independence Day, he said. PTI NIT DIV DIV