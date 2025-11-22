Delhi: Man arrested for killing brother-in-law, dumping body in drain

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in a fit of rage and dumping the body in a drain in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The case pertains to the murder of Yogender (26), a resident of Nathupura, whose body was found earlier this month. Police said the breakthrough came through a combination of extensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and field intelligence.

According to police, a missing person complaint was filed on November 6. On November 12, an unidentified body was recovered from a drain in the IP Colony area.

The victim was later identified as the missing man, and a post-mortem report on November 17 confirmed that he had died of homicidal injuries. Subsequently, a case was registered.

Given the blind nature of the case, two specialised teams were formed, one to analyse CCTV footage and the other to conduct field enquiries. CCTV scans showed the movement of a white car with partial registration digits, which was later identified by the victim's family as belonging to his brother-in-law, Anis Pal, police said.

Technical surveillance also showed that Anis was in touch with the victim shortly before his disappearance. Police said sustained interrogation led to Anis confessing to the crime, following which he was arrested on November 18.

A blood-stained knife, identified as the weapon of offence, was recovered from the accused's car, along with blood-stained upholstery, the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the crime, and CCTV footage showing him disposing of the body and washing the car afterwards, they said.

According to investigators, the accused and the victim were inside the car on the night of November 5 when a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Anis allegedly stabbed Yogender with a knife he kept in the vehicle.

He then allegedly removed the victim's clothes and dumped the body in a drain near IP Colony.

The accused has been remanded to two days' police custody for further investigation, including forensic examination of the recovered vehicle and exhibits. Efforts are underway to verify additional leads and ascertain whether anyone else was involved, police said. PTI SSJ MPL MPL