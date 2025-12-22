Delhi: Man arrested for killing fellow labourer after drunken brawl

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a fellow labourer following a drunken altercation in Delhi's Prem Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The case came to light on December 19 when a PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar police station regarding a labourer being found unconscious with severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, a 45-year-old labourer from Bihar.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up. During the probe, the police learned from the site owner that two labourers -- Munsi Rai and Vishu Rai -- had been missing since the night of the incident. Reports revealed that the duo had fled Delhi by train from Anand Vihar railway station.

"A team was already in Bihar for a separate investigation, and was alerted and directed to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. With the assistance of RPF personnel, the team searched multiple trains, including the Garib Rath and Mahabodhi Express, but initially drew a blank." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said in a statement.

He further informed that the police boarded the Vikramshila Express and conducted an intensive search inside the running train, eventually identifying and apprehending both suspects. They were deboarded at the Buxar junction and brought to Delhi.

During interrogation, police established the involvement of Munsi Rai, who attacked Mukesh with a brick following an argument while consuming liquor on the night of December 19. Mukesh collapsed after sustaining head injuries and later died.

Munsi Rai was arrested, while Vishu Rai was identified as an eyewitness to the incident. PTI BM BM MPL MPL