Delhi: Man arrested for killing mother over property dispute

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man strangulated his mother in west Delhi after she refused to give him a share from the property if he gets married, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sawan, who is a carrier tempo driver, made an alibi about his mother, Sulochana, being killed by someone and her earrings being stolen, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received at 8.30 pm on Friday, in which the caller Sawan said that his mother had been killed by someone and her earrings were missing.

Local police reached Khayala area but the crime scene did not suggest the aspect of robbery, as there was no ransacking of the place and the valuables were found intact in the house, Veer said.

An FIR of murder was registered and the investigation was taken up in the matter, he said.

Sulochna's elder son Kapil (27), who works as an accountant, was also verified to gather more information about the events leading to the incident, the officer said.

Meanwhile, teams were also working on technical information collection and questioning the neighbours, the he added.

During the investigation, the younger son's conduct, Sawan, was found suspicious. After a thorough exercise of local enquiry and collection of technical data, Sawan was asked specific and pointed questions, the DCP said in a statement.

Sustained questioning, based on facts, made him admit his crime, the statement said.

During interrogation, Sawan revealed that Kapil's marriage was fixed recently after which, he also approached his mother about getting married to a girl whom he knew for some time, it said.

He said that his mother scolded him upon hearing about the marriage and threatened him that if he mentions it again it would lead to him not getting a share from their property, the statement said.

It upset Sawan, who claimed to have given all his earnings to his mother. Hurt by that, he planned to kill his mother, the officer said.

The police said he created alibis to mislead the investigation but the team connected the dots leading to the detection of the crime within a few hours.

Sulochna's husband had expired in 2019 and she has two unmarried sons.

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. PTI ALK OZ OZ