Delhi: Man arrested for killing patron in Pitampura bar

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a bar brawl between two groups in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Jatin Sharma, 23, a bank employee, and his friends were attacked with iron rods, sticks and a knife by the employees of Yaran Da Adda bar in Pritampura on February 21 night, after a verbal spat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

Acting on a tip-off, the main accused, Aman, who had been absconding since the night of the incident, was arrested on Thursday night from Budh Vihar, the DCP said.

"A trap was laid and Aman was nabbed," he said.

Sharma along with his friends had gone to the bar on February 20 around 11.30 pm to celebrate his birthday. An argument broke between them and a female employee of the bar over some misunderstanding, he said.

Following this, the bar owner Kishore Kumar and Aman, along with seven other employees – Abhi, Dilip, Vishal, Shoaib, Gyan, Kaif, and Ali – attacked Sharma and his friends. Aman stabbed Sharma in the abdomen and fired a shot in the air with a country-made pistol, he said.

Sharma’s friends, who sustained minor injuries, took him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Kumar said.

An FIR was registered against the nine under the charges of murder, rioting and disappearance of evidence, he said.

The crime branch has taken over the case and searches are on for the rest of the accused, the officer added.