Delhi: Man arrested for rape on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Monday.

The accused Saurabh Chaudhary had a four-month relationship with the complainant. He had promised to marry the woman and allegedly established a physical relationship with her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The police nabbed him from Aligarh.

"On July 13, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj South police station in which the complainant alleged that she met Chaudhary in 2023 through social media and they established a relationship," Meena said.

The officer said Chaudhary left Delhi in May and declined to marry the woman.

"After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation taken up. Police teams searched his home in Mathura and nabbed him from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh," the officer added.

Chaudhary was produced in a court here that sent him to police custody. PTI BM SHB SZM