Delhi man arrested for repeatedly skipping court hearings

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man from Delhi's Punjabi Bagh after he repeatedly failed to appear before the court in a case registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

The accused, identified as Nitin Aggarwal, was held by personnel of Anand Vihar police station in connection with a case registered against him by his wife, they said.

According to police, Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were issued against Aggarwal by the court after he did not comply with repeated directions to appear on July 22, August 1 and October 4 this year.

"Despite several orders by the Hon'ble Court, the accused continued to evade appearance. He was arrested in compliance with the NBW," a senior police officer said.

The case pertains to offences punishable under Sections 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman), 351 (Criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of privacy) of the BNS.

Officials said the date for the collection of the accused's voice sample had already been fixed for November 26.

Aggarwal was produced before the court on Tuesday, the police added.