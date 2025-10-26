Delhi man arrested for robbing, abducting truck driver; four absconding

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly robbing and abducting a truck driver in the Samaypur Badli area, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Lekhraj, they said.

Police also recovered 55 plastic bags of maize, an e-rickshaw, and a delivery bill linked to the looted consignment. Four of his associates are still absconding, a police officer said.

According to police, complainant Pramod Kumar, a truck driver, was transporting maize from Sonipat to Delhi on October 15 when he stopped his vehicle near the Nangli Poona underpass.

"There, an argument broke out between an e-rickshaw driver and passengers. When Kumar tried to intervene, the e-rickshaw driver and his accomplices thought he was involved and attacked him with a stone, snatched his mobile phone, and later demanded money," the officer said.

Police said the attackers then forcibly took the complainant and his truck towards Kadipur, where several others joined them.

The gang held him “hostage” in an e-rickshaw and looted around 80 maize bags, tools, and a spare tyre from the truck before abandoning him near a forested stretch on the Pusta Road, according to the officer.

Kumar managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

"Based on CCTV footage and technical inputs, a team arrested Lekhraj and recovered the stolen maize bags and the e-rickshaw used in the crime," he added.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. PTI BM PRK PRK