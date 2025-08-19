Delhi: Man arrested for stabbing his uncle to death

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old uncle to death over reprimanding his sister in Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Monday at around 7.51 pm at the Nand Nagri Police Station. Severely wounded from the attack, the man was rushed to the GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

"During the investigation, the police traced and arrested the accused involved in the murder. Further investigation in the case is in progress," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim had scolded his niece, following which she narrated the incident to her brother. Angered by this, the man attacked his uncle with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries, the officer stated. PTI SSJ MPL MPL