Delhi: Man arrested for stealing luxury watches worth Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stealing 96 luxury watches, including those of brands like Rado and Tissot, worth Rs 40 lakh in southwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Pradeep (46), a resident of Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.

The incident was reported on February 21, when the complainant, Sudhanshu Kumar, stated that a day earlier, at around 11:00 pm, goods consisting of expensive watches were being delivered from Faridabad to Rangpuri.

Sudhanshu alleged that the driver of the delivery van stole 20 boxes of watches along with Pradeep, the police said. "A police team developed intelligence to gather information about the criminals and analyzed CCTV footage and CDR of the suspects," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

He added that on February 24, the team conducted a raid at a showroom in Muradnagar, leading to the recovery of 96 stolen watches.

The serial numbers matched the stolen inventory, and Pradeep was arrested on the spot, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARD