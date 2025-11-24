Delhi: Man arrested for walnut robbery; 121 stolen boxes recovered

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly robbing cartons of walnuts from a trader at knifepoint in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

The entire volume of stolen goods -- 121 boxes of walnuts -- and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, he said.

The accused, Abhishek (22), was apprehended on November 21 following an investigation that included CCTV analysis and field surveillance, he added.

According to police, an e-FIR was initially lodged on November 1 by the complainant, Rama Shankar, reporting theft of walnut boxes weighing 30 kg.

During further inquiry, the complainant said he was travelling on an e-rickshaw around 7 pm with three cartons of walnut boxes when two unidentified men stopped him, threatened him with a knife, and fled with the cartons.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

CCTV footage from multiple lanes and junctions was analysed, while sources were deployed across Azad Market, Tokri Walan and Bara Hindu Rao to gather human intelligence, police said.

"Suspicion grew around Abhishek, described as a habitual drug user, after he disappeared from the locality following the incident. Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted and he was arrested," the police officer said.

During interrogation, Abhishek confessed to committing the robbery with his associate Akash, who is currently absconding and searches are underway to trace him, police said.

At Abhishek's instance, police recovered 121 boxes of walnuts, each weighing 250 grams from an abandoned structure near a railway track where he had allegedly hidden the stolen goods, they added. PTI BM ARB ARB