Delhi: Man arrested in 2016 murder case from Dehradun

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested an absconding accused wanted in a murder and robbery case from Dehradun, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Aman Makhwana (28), was apprehended from Dehradun on Tuesday following a brief chase after the police received input about his whereabouts, they said.

Makhwana was declared a proclaimed offender in a case of murder, attempt to murder and causing hurt by dangerous weapons. He was also wanted in a separate robbery case, police said.

The case dates back to 2016 when Makhwana, along with his associates, allegedly stabbed two persons during a violent incident in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar. One of the injured later died. While three co-accused were arrested at the time, they added.

Makhwana secured bail but failed to appear before the trial court and went underground, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender, the police added.

Secret information indicated that the accused was hiding in Uttarakhand and frequently changing locations to evade arrest. He was constantly moving across various hill towns to avoid detection, they added.

"A team was formed, and his movements were tracked to Haridwar. After sustained surveillance and searches over two days, the team traced him to Dehradun and arrested Makhwana," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM SMV HIG