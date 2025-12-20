Delhi: Man assaulted by masked men in New Friends Colony

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 48-year-old property dealer was allegedly assaulted by four masked men in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area on Saturday morning, police said, adding that initial claims of firing could not be substantiated during preliminary inquiry.

A PCR call regarding an alleged firing incident was received at the New Friends Colony police station at around 8.50 am, following which police rushed to Ashoka Park to verify the information, they said.

The complainant, identified as Nasurddin, a resident of Zakir Nagar, told the police that the incident occurred at around 8.30 am when he was returning home after a morning walk. He alleged that four unidentified men, wearing masks, accosted him and struck him on his legs without any provocation before fleeing the spot.

The injured man was immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van. Medical authorities informed the police that the victim did not sustain any bullet injuries and his condition is stable. He is likely to be discharged shortly, they said.

The spot of occurrence was thoroughly examined by the district crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts. However, no empty cartridges or other evidence indicating the use of a firearm were recovered despite multiple intensive searches of the area, police said.

During the initial inquiry, the use of a firearm in the incident could not be established, a senior police officer said, adding that the matter appeared to be an assault case at this stage.

Police said a case is being registered under the relevant sections of law. Meanwhile, the accused have been identified, and special teams have been deployed to track and apprehend them.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack, police added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL