Delhi: Man attempts self-immolation outside BJP headquarters, detained

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A man was caught while attempting to immolate himself outside the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The man, who is yet to be identified, had poured kerosene oil on himself, a Delhi Police officer said, adding that he was caught before he could set himself on the fire.

The police personnel deployed outside the party office detained the man and took him to the police station.

The officer said the man was being interrogated. PTI ALK ALK BHJ BHJ