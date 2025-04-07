Delhi: Man attempts suicide by jumping metro station railing, seen dangling from building for 1 hour

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping from the railing of east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station on Monday afternoon despite attempts by emergency personnel to rescue him after he was seen dangling from the building, officials said.

The man, Vikas Sharma, from Hauz Khas area, was injured and is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, they said.

A purported video of the incident showed him dangling from the railing before jumping and a huge crowd was gathered on the road below.

The incident occurred around 12.40 pm when Sharma was seen hanging from the station wall, facing the roadside, a police officer said.

He said, “Information was received from the station controller of the Mayur Vihar-1 metro regarding the man hanging over the side of the road for about half an hour." "CISF, Delhi Metro staff, local police, PCR and fire brigade tried to rescue him,” the officer said.

However, despite all efforts Sharma jumped on the road below around 1.40 pm. He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital from where he was referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, the officer added.

He said a mobile phone and a paper with contact numbers written on it, a metro card and Rs 1,370 in cash were recovered from the man.

The officer said that the cause of his suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ