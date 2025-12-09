Delhi: Man bludgeoned to death with stone over monetary dispute, accused arrested

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with stone over monetary dispute in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kalim (32), has been arrested, they said.

On Monday morning, the body of a man, with severe injuries on his face, was found near a garbage dumping spot adjoining the Paper Market area on.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103(1) (Murder) was registered and a crime team was called for inspection. The deceased was later identified as Dalip (45), a resident of Khoda Colony in Uttar Pradesh.

The police examined over 50 CCTV cameras and analysed more than 100 call detail records of the victim, his associates and relatives, a senior police officer said.

A suspicious mobile number linked to one of Dilip's contacts led investigators to a suspect Kalim, also a resident of Khoda Colony, the police said.

Technical inputs showed that after the incident, Kalim moved between Gurugram's Badshahpur and the Jama Masjid area in Delhi, prompting multi-location surveillance, they added.

After sustained tracking, Kalim was apprehended from the Jama Masjid area. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to killing Dalip following a heated argument over repayment of debt. He also led the police to the recovery of the stone used in the fatal attack, they said.

The police said Kalim works as an iron welder and the financial dispute between him and Dilip was the motive for the murder. Further investigation is underway to corroborate the disclosures and establish the sequence of events. PTI SSJ NB