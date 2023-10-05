Delhi man booked on charge of sexual assault

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A case was registered against a 56-year-old man after a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Thursday.

The 42-year-old woman came in contact with Prem Singh, a resident of Punjbi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, around five years ago. Singh is a gurudwara pradhan, police said.

On September 17, a scuffle took place between the victim, Prem Singh and his son Harjas Singh outside their house, they said.

The victim filed complaint alleging sexual harassment against Prem Singh.

Legal action was initiated after following due procedure and her counselling through a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) counsellor, police said. The victim has two daughters and her husband is said to be addicted to alcohol.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) was registered on September 18 at the Anand Parbat police station, they said, adding that investigation is in progress. PTI BM NIT CK