Delhi: Man carrying Rs 20K bounty held in cheating case

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PT) Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 in a cheating case, officials said on Monday.

Vickey Sharma, a native of Punjab, was declared a proclaimed offender on April 8, 2024, police said.

In December 2021, Jeevan Singh, a resident of Shyam Nagar Extension in Delhi, was introduced to Sharma by one of his relatives. Promising to secure a Canadian student visa for Singh's daughter, Sharma, who ran a travel agency in Punjab's Jalandhar, took Rs 17 lakh from him, police said.

However, Sharma failed to deliver on his promise, nor did he return the money, they said.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station in 2023.

On January 25, police tracked and arrested Sharma from a hotel in the Paharganj area. During interrogation, Sharma confessed to duping Singh, police said. PTI BM ARI