Delhi: Man clings onto tree to escape raging waters of Yamuna, rescued

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A man who had climbed a tree in a desperate bid to escape the raging waters of the Yamuna near the Old Iron Bridge here was rescued in a joint operation by multiple agencies on Thursday, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a distress call at 1.01 pm following which a team was immediately dispatched. With the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and local rescue volunteers from the Boat Club, he was brought down safely after a challenging operation. The man was later shifted to a nearby hospital.

"The current of the river was very strong, making the operation extremely difficult. We first secured him with a life jacket and then pulled him out with the help of ropes and divers. Our priority was to prevent him from drowning," said Sanjay, a rescuer involved in the operation.

Several videos of the incident, showing NDRF personnel and other rescuers coordinating with ropes and boats to bring the man to safety, surfaced on social media.

The water level in the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.44 metres at 4 pm on Thursday, officials said. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins once the water level crosses 206 metres.

Authorities said the man, who had been stranded on the tree for some time before help arrived, was visibly exhausted when rescued but is now stated stable.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has urged people living near the floodplains to remain cautious and avoid venturing close to the river as water levels remain above the danger mark.