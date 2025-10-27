Delhi: Man convicted in 2024 robbery case

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A court in Delhi has convicted a person of robbing a man of his belongings by putting a blade to his neck in 2024.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Sanjay Sharma was hearing the case against Gautam, who was booked for committing a robbery with an attempt to case grievous injuries and dishonestly obtaining a property in a case registered at the Seemapuri police station.

In an order dated October 18, the court said, "It is clear from the testimonies (of two prosecution witnesses) that accused Gautam had committed robbery by putting the complainant in fear and of instant wrongful restraint." According to the prosecution, Gautam robbed the complainant's purse by putting a sharp blade to his neck near Seemapuri Gol Chakker on July 15, 2024. The court said the complainant's robbed purse had been recovered from the accused.

"The blade seized in the present case from the accused has been duly identified by the complainant and the IO. It was made up of steel and had a sharp edge of 4 cm, capable of inflicting deep nerve or vein injury which could turn to be fatal if not treated in time and thus, this blade can be said to be a deadly weapon," the court said.

Convicting the accused, it said the charges were proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court has posted the matter for the quantum of sentencing on a later date.