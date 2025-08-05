Delhi: Man decamps with Rs 55 lakh given by employer for delivery to client, held

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A man was arrested in Delhi’s Keshav Puram for decamping with Rs 55 lakh cash given by his employer to deliver it to a client in connection with a property transaction, police said on Tuesday.

Nand Kishore, a property dealer based in Lawrence Road, had employed Narender Sharma as a delivery person, they said.

Sharma had worked for Kishore in 2020 but left due to personal issues. He rejoined in March 2025, allegedly with a premeditated plan to steal a large sum once the opportunity arose, they said.

On July 24, Kishore handed Sharma Rs 55 lakh cash and asked him to deliver it to a client in connection with a property transaction. However, Sharma decamped with the money, prompting the complainant to file a police report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh said.

A case was registered at the Keshav Puram Police Station, he added.

Despite Sharma’s efforts to stay off the grid by frequently changing locations and avoiding any digital footprint, the police ultimately managed to apprehend him in Delhi and recovered the entire stolen amount.

"During interrogation, Sharma confessed to his involvement and revealed that he committed the theft out of personal greed and aspirations for a lavish lifestyle," the DCP said.

He monitored financial transactions at the office and waited until he was entrusted with a high-value delivery, the officer said.

The DCP said Sharma has no prior criminal record.