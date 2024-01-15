Delhi man dies after being thrashed by brother-in-law

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 39-year-old man died after he was dragged out of his house and thrashed allegedly by his brother-in-law and his friends in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on December 29 and the victim, Rakesh, died during treatment at a hospital on Monday, they said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the video, some men are seen dragging Rakesh out of his house, kicking him and hitting him with a stone. Later, the assailants fled the spot leaving an injured Rakesh lying on the road.

Advertisment

Rakesh had an argument with his wife on December 29, following which she called up her brother and informed him about it. Later, her brother came to Delhi with his friends and brutally thrashed Rakesh, police said.

On December 31, we received a complaint about the incident from the victim's brother Mukesh, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Advertisment

"Rakesh died early Monday during treatment. We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy," the officer said, adding fresh charges will be added to the FIR.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ramesh held a protest for more than two hours alleging inaction by the police.

They gathered outside Sangam Vihar police station and demanded strict action against the assailants as well as Ramesh's wife.

Advertisment

"I got to know that it was a petty quarrel between him (Ramesh) and his wife. But she called her brother who along with his friends reached our house at around 11.30 pm. All of them tore my brother's clothes and thrashed him mercilessly," said Sunita, the elder sister of the victim.

"After the incident, we had to run from pillar to post to get any updates about the case and no one has been arrested so far. I want capital punishment for all the accused," she added.

The victim's younger sister, Anita, said that despite the police having the CCTV camera footage of the incident, they have not arrested anyone yet. PTI BM NIT RHL