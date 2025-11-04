Delhi man dies in fistfight in Dehradun

Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) A 38-year-old man died in a fistfight with a longstanding enemy in the Premnagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Arun Kumar, originally hailed from Paharganj, Delhi.

Police arrested Ajay Kishore Deoli, 34, booking him for culpable homicide, they said.

According to the police, on Monday evening, the two faced off with each other and got into a fight.

Blows were exchanged, and Kumar fell face down on the road. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police arrested Deoli on the complaint of Kumar's wife.

Kumar had been living in a rented house in Dehradun with his wife and two children for the past several years.

In 2023, Kumar was booked for attempted murder at the Prem Nagar Police Station.

He was recently released on bail, police said.