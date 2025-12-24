Delhi: Man disabled in road accident gets over Rs 58 lakh compensation

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 58.36 lakh as compensation to a 34-year-old man who suffered permanent disability after being hit by a car in 2020.

Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was hearing a claim petition filed by Pradeep Mehra, who sustained injuries when a car allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit his motorcycle near the IGI Airport on February 27, 2020.

In a judgment dated December 10, the tribunal said it was established that the accident occurred because of rashness and negligence of the car driver.

It said that an adverse inference had to be drawn as the driver chose not to step into the witness box to explain the circumstances of the accident.

The tribunal said the insurance company failed to impeach the injured’s testimony or lead any evidence to disprove the manner of the accident.

“The cross-examination of Pradeep Mehra does not show any justification as to why he should be doubted on the point of accident, involvement of vehicle and rashness/negligence,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal assessed Mehra's functional disability at 60 per cent in his upper and lower limbs, observing that he would face “severe problem in life” due to difficulties in walking, climbing stairs, lifting objects and performing routine activities.

It noted that Mehra was working as a cargo assistant and was only 34 years of age at the time of the accident.

The total compensation was computed at over Rs 58.36 lakh under various heads, with the tribunal awarding Rs 51.40 lakh towards loss of future earning capacity.

The tribunal noted that the offending vehicle was insured at the time of the accident and directed the insurer, Liberty General Insurance Ltd, to deposit the awarded amount within 30 days.