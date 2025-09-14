Delhi: Man downs in Yamuna, rescue operation underway for missing child

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 31-year-old man downed in the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Sunday while rescue operation is underway for a boy, who was accompanying him and is feared drowned, police said.

According to the police, the two are relatives and residents of DCM Colony in Nathupura.

A call was received in the evening about two persons drowning in the river. A team rushed to the spot and with the help of rescue personnel, Heera was pull out of the water but was declared dead, they said.

Efforts are underway to trace nine-year-old Alok, who remains missing despite several hours of search operations, they said.

Teams from the disaster management department and divers have been deployed in the ongoing rescue mission, the police said. PTI BM NB