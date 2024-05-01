Delhi man drowns in Ganga in Rishikesh

Dehradun, May 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man from Delhi drowned in the Ganga on Wednesday while taking a bath at Muni Ki Reti near Rishikesh.

The incident took place near Aloha Hotel on Neem Beach where Kanishk Rana, a resident of Vijay Vihar Phase 2 in Rohini area, was bathing in the river with his two friends, police said.

He was washed away by strong currents near Pandu Patthar, they said.

Divers from the State Disaster Response Force are scouring the river but the man is yet to be found, police said.

Rana had come to visit Rishikesh with his friends Vansh Gaur and Himanshu Lakra. PTI ALM VN VN