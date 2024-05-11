Delhi man duped of Rs 2 cr over false promise of Rajya Sabha seat; two held

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him a Rajya Sabha seat, officials said on Saturday.

The police said the accused had prepared two forged documents of the President's Office to win the trust of the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station on April 25 wherein the caller said he had caught hold of a fraudster and sought police help.

On reaching the spot, the complainant Narender Singh (63) produced before the police one Naveen Kumar Singh, saying he was cheated by him.

Narender alleged that he met Naveen through one Nanak Das in August, 2023.

According to the complainant, Naveen had posed as a protocol officer at the president's office and convinced Narender that he and Nanak could help him in securing a seat in the Parliament's Upper House through president's quota, DCP Meena said.

The accused duo demanded Rs 2 crore from Narender, the officer added.

During interrogation, Naveen disclosed that with the help of one Karan, a resident of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, prepared two forged documents of the president's office and sent the same to Narender to win his trust.

Narender got Rs 1.25 crore, while Nanak received Rs 75 lakh from Narender, the police said.

A hunt was launched to nab Nanak and he was finally arrested on Friday, another officer said.

The officer said Naveen was previously involved in three previous cases of cheating, adding that his offices in Delhi and Noida were raided by the police.

Efforts are being made to nab their co-accused Karan, the officer added. PTI ALK RPA