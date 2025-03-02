Delhi man duped of Rs 5 crore in property fraud, 2 held

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly cheating and forgery in a property fraud worth Rs 5.78 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Md Salman and Rani Kapoor, allegedly sold a plot in Gurugram using forged documents and impersonated the original owner, the Economic Offences Wing said in a statement.

According to police, complainant Ajay Kumar Aggarwal was duped after Salman, known to him, approached him with an offer to sell a 1,340 square yard plot in South City-I, Gurugram, it read.

Salman presented forged ownership documents in the name of Rani Kapoor, leading Aggarwal to secure a Rs 5 crore loan from a bank, read the statement.

The sale deed was executed for Rs 5.40 crore, with an additional Rs 38 lakh paid for stamp duty. However, when Aggarwal visited the property, he discovered that it legally belonged to someone else, who later filed a case in court seeking cancellation of the fraudulent sale, it read.

Investigations revealed that Salman and Kapoor fraudulently transferred the property ownership in Kapoor's name through forged documents. They allegedly used an impersonator to pose as the original owner during registration and issued cheques that were never encashed. Subsequently, they sold the property to Aggarwal using the fake sale deed, the statement of the EOW read.

Salman was arrested from Karol Bagh on February 28, while Kapoor was apprehended on March 1. Salman, a Delhi resident and former trader, has been in the property business since 2018 and was assisted by Kapoor and others in fabricating documents. Police have also linked Salman to two other fraud cases in Delhi and Punjab, it further stated. PTI BM HIG HIG