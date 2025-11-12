Delhi man dupes customers, employer of Rs 44 lakh using fake company, held

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly duped customers and his employer of over Rs 44 lakh by creating a fake entity and collecting payments in a bogus bank account, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Yudhish Chand, who worked as a sales executive with a private automobile company in the Shalimar Bagh branch, allegedly forged delivery orders and finance papers to cheat multiple customers, he said.

According to police, Chand created a fictitious company named Galaxy Cars to misrepresent it as a subsidiary of Galaxy Toyota and diverted funds to his own account.

The cheated amount was later used for online betting, investigators found.

A team was formed after the complaint and arrested Chand from Haiderpur in Delhi on November 6.

During interrogation, he confessed to the fraud and admitted to using forged documents to deliver two vehicles.

Police said Chand was previously involved in the automobile and CNG-fitting business and had incurred heavy gambling losses.