Delhi: Man dupes woman in job scam using advocate's social media profile

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a man, who hacked a woman advocate’s social media account to defraud another woman on the pretext of offering her a job in the Women's Commission, officials said on Friday.

Sagar Singh alias Manu (27), a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, targeted educated women and advocates by impersonating as senior government officials and using hacked social media profiles, he said.

A case was registered on June 12 where the complainant, a resident of Shahdara, alleged she was cheated of Rs 23,000.

"She told police she was contacted in June through the social media account of a woman advocate. The accused, posing as an official of the Education Department, promised her a job in the Women's Commission and induced her to transfer money in the name of processing fees," said the officer.

Investigation revealed that the money was deposited in a government bank account opened in Singh's name.

"The email address used for sending fake job-related messages was also traced to his mobile number. Further probe showed that Singh had duped another woman advocate of Rs 3.34 lakh on the pretext of securing her the post of chairperson in the Women's Commission," he further said.

According to investigators, Singh kept details of jobs in government departments, profiled officials through open sources, and lured victims by claiming close connections with them.

He is also involved in previous cases of cheating and other offences registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said the officer.