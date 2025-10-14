Delhi: Man found dead in Ankur Vihar drain

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Body of an unidentified man was found floating in a drain in northeast Delhi's Ankur Vihar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Information about the body was received at Karawal Nagar police station in the early hours.

A team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. It was first taken to JPC Hospital for medical examination and later shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem, an officer said.

Police said no visible injury marks were noticed and the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.

Teams have been formed to check recent missing person reports in nearby areas, including Karawal Nagar, Sonia Vihar and Loni Border, to help ascertain the man's identity. CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being scanned.