Delhi: Man found dead in hotel room on Arakashan Road, probe underway

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in central Delhi on Thursday, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, an official said.

Police received a call at the Nabi Karim police station regarding a person lying unresponsive in a hotel room on Arakashan Road.

The hotel manager, 35-year-old Muntzar Alam, informed officers that Sachin Sagar, from Roshanara Road in Sabzi Mandi, had checked in to the hotel earlier in the day, police said in a statement.

Sagar had arrived around 12.15 pm along with a woman. The two had booked a room and reportedly stayed there for a few hours, it said.

Hotel staff said the woman left sometime later, while Sagar remained in the room alone, it added.

A waiter tried to reach Sagar and upon receiving no response they checked the room where he was found lying motionless. The hotel staff then immediately alerted the police.

The statement said, "Police teams reached the spot and found no visible injury marks on the body. Upon a preliminary inspection of the room Sagar's personal belongings along with one sex-enhancing tablet was found." Police said proceedings under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide etc.) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are being followed.

The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, they added.

Investigation is underway to verify the woman's identity and further questioning of the hotel staff is underway, police said.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and are examining CCTV footage as part of the ongoing inquiry. PTI BM BM OZ OZ