Delhi: Man found dead in Oyo Hotel; police rule out foul play

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found dead inside a Oyo Hotel room on Thursday, police said.

According to a police officer, a PCR call was received regarding a man's body inside the hotel room in Mange Ram Park area of Delhi's Rohini. He said that the man has been identified as Chirag Singh, from Kaithal in Haryana.

A crime team inspected the room, but no injuries or signs of foul play were found. Preliminary investigations suggest no criminal involvement, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he said.