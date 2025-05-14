Delhi: Man found dead in park, 3 including juvenile held

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and a juvenile was held for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man here in a park on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said they were received a PCR call regarding the body lying in the park in Adarsh Nagar area was received at 7.14 am.

A police team reached the spot and found an unidentified man with multiple injuries on his face. Forensic teams were called, and necessary evidence was collected, officals said.

There were no eyewitnesses at the spot, and the victim remained unidentified initially, police said in a statement.

The body was then shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for preservation, they added.

Later, a woman, Archna, a resident of Shadi Nagar and the man's ex-wife approached police and identified him as 26-year-old Rahul, they said.

An FIR was registered, and investigation was taken up. Based on CCTV footage and tip-offs, two of the accused -- 22-year-old Aakash and 19-year-old Prem alias Sagar -- residents of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, were arrested. One juvenile was also apprehended, police said.

According to the police, the accused were not known to Rahul. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an altercation broke out between them in the park while they were drunk.

"In a fit of rage and intoxicated, the three attacked Rahul with stones, causing fatal injuries. They then fled the spot, leaving him injured," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway, it added. PTI BM OZ OZ