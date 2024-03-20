Delhi: Man found dead in rented accommodation, landlord held

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. The victim was identified as Subhash, they said, adding his landlord has been apprehended in connection with the case.

"At 7.15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a body at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. A police team arrived at the spot and found Subhash's body. The body had no visible external injuries, Tirkey said.

Preliminary investigation showed that Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, allegedly assaulted Subhash over some monetary issue, police said.

"The victim worked as a labourer. Satish Bhadana is the suspect in the case. He has been apprehended," the DCP said. Bhadana works as a sanitation worker in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he said.

The body's postmortem was conducted in the GTB Hospital. According to its report, multiple internal injuries including head injury and perforated intestine were found, police said.

During interrogation, Bhadana revealed that Subhash used to live with him as his servant for the past eight years. A total of Rs 15,000 were missing from Bhadana's money box and he suspected that Subhash had stolen his money.

Bhadana assaulted Subhash over the matter, police said, adding the victim later succumbed to injuries. PTI BM KVK KVK