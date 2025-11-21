Delhi man gets 8-year rigorous imprisonment in 2015 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder a woman in 2015, observing that he did not deserve any leniency given the "gruesome" nature of the offence.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi was hearing arguments on the sentencing of Sajid Ali, who was convicted on November 17 for attempt to murder and robbery.

According to the prosecution, Ali inflicted grievous head injuries on the victim, Nidhi Agarwal, and robbed her of Rs 25,000 in Panchsheel Vihar on March 10, 2015.

Victim’s counsel, Somnath Bharti, said the court could “send a strong message to society by awarding the strictest punishment”.

In an order dated November 20, the court sentenced Ali to eight years of rigorous imprisonment, saying he did not deserve any leniency because of the "gruesome nature of offences, the manner in which they were committed and the physical and mental trauma suffered by the victim".

It noted that Ali Sajid "inflicted repeated blows with a screwdriver, a laptop and a table" on the victim's head and also attempted to strangle her.

The court said the victim was grievously injured after the attack and was only saved due to medical intervention by way of "brain surgery and dental reconstruction surgery".

“The fact that her whole career was jeopardised and she has not been able to get married, adequate compensation should be awarded to the victim,” the court said, directing the District Legal Services Authority, Saket, to award adequate compensation. PTI SKM MNR RHL